Orlando Music Festival creator takes plea deal in wire fraud case

James Walker Watson, Jr., speaks to News 6 reporter Erik Sandoval at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando.

SHERMAN, Texas – The executive producer of the canceled Orlando Music Festival has pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in connection with another failed music festival in Texas.

James Walker Watson was arrested in May of 2022 just weeks before his Orlando Music Festival was set to take place at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Federal prosecutors claimed Watson bilked at least three investors out of $3 million in putting together the Southfork Music Festival just north of Dallas.

A News 6 investigation revealed this was not the first time Watson was arrested for fraud.

An email message alerted ticket buyers that the Orlando Music Festival was cancelled after its executive producer was arrested on federal fraud charges. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

In 2002, court records showed he was convicted of federal bank fraud charges for activities surrounding the Sacramento Jazz Festival, where he was accused of kiting more than $300,000 in checks written by his own mother.

In 2011, while still on probation, he was indicted on more bank fraud charges in Houston.

Federal prosecutors claimed Watson bilked investors out of $2.5 million while producing the Texas Music Festival – those investors included a 92-year-old woman and her 72-year-old daughter.

He served more than five years in prison as a result for both cases.

On Thursday, Watson agreed to plead guilty to one of three counts of wire fraud in connection with the Southfork Music Festival.

The judge also denied his request to be freed from jail while he awaits sentencing.

To date, none of the ticketholders for the Orlando Music Festival have been refunded their money.

Some spent thousands of dollars on tickets and travel arrangements.

News 6 confirmed the Florida Attorney General’s Office was investigating complaints.

Complaints can be made by clicking here.

FBI investigators told News 6 they want to speak to anyone who may have invested money with Watson in his Texas music festival or the event that was canceled in Orlando.

Contact can be made by contacting ic3.gov, tips.fbi.gov or 800-CALL-FBI.

