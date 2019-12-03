This proposed Winter Park mansion is likely 20 times bigger than your home

WINTER PARK, Fla. – A Winter Park philanthropist who has purchased a $200,000 ticket for a private spaceflight wants to build what would be one of the largest homes in the nation, according to the Orlando Business Journal.

The city’s planning and zoning board on Tuesday will hear plans about the 40,093-square-foot home proposed by Marc Hagle, president and CEO of Maitland-based real estate firm Tricor International LLC.

The home would be constructed on a 5-acre vacant lot on Palmer Avenue overlooking Lake Osceola, city documents show.

Records show the house would be two stories, with a basement and large circular driveway. The home’s plans also include an indoor lap pool, a coy pond in the basement, an outdoor pool, a theater, a butler’s pantry and a four-car garage. The upstairs level would have four bedrooms and bathrooms and a master suite with an open garden connected by a suspended bridge.

City staff has recommended approving the house, with one condition: its side wall cannot be more than 3 feet tall.

The Business Journal said the home would rank among the top 100 homes ever built, based on square footage, in the United States.

The house, however, would be less than half the size of the 90,000-square-foot Versailles mansion that Westgate Resorts owner and billionaire David Siegel and his wife, Jackie Siegel, are building in Isleworth.