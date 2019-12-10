Crews work to rescue manatee with tire stuck around its belly

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Crews in Volusia County are working to capture a manatee stuck in a tire, according to wildlife officials.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said Tuesday morning that members of their team, as well as SeaWorld rescue crews and members of the Save the Manatee Club in Volusia County, were working to pull off the rescue at Blue Spring State Park.

News 6 sister station WJXT, in Jacksonville, reported on a manatee in October that appeared to have a bicycle tire stuck around its belly while swimming in Fernandina Beach. After that spotting, crews were unable to locate the sea cow but vowed to continue searching for it and attempt to free it as soon as possible.

Crews are hoping to capture the manatee Tuesday, free it and take it to SeaWorld for treatment, according to wildlife officials.

No other details were immediately available.

