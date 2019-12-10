Father of Titusville shooting victim reacts to latest arrest

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A father is speaking out after the same man who went to prison in the connection to the shooting death of his child, is once again behind bars.

Titusville Police said that Dustin Adkins, 34, left a group of children unattended with loaded guns on Saturday when his 9-year-old daughter was accidentally shot by a sibling.

Girl shot during target practice in Titusville area, officials say

Willis Canada said that in 2011, his 13-year-old daughter Kasey died after Adkins accidentally fired a gun through a wall inside a Canaveral Groves home.

"Not again, I can't believe this happened again," said Canada. "She was a beautiful little girl and everyone loved her."

Canada said that he believes Adkins did not intend to harm his daughter.

Online records show Canada was found guilty and was sentenced to prison for the 13-year-old's death.

Canada said that it's hard to hear that Adkins is being linked to another shooting of a child.

"How can you walk away from your children that have loaded weapons and leave them alone and not worry and not be concerned? asked Canada.

Canada said that he's hoping the young girl gets a second change at life, unlike his daughter.

“I’ve been praying every day that this young lady comes out okay. That her mother does not have to go through what Casey’s mother and I have went through for the last nine years.”