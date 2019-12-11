Search continues for missing 73-year-old Sanford veteran

SANFORD, Fla. – The search for a 73-year-old Sanford man who has been missing for nearly two weeks ended without his discovery Wednesday when the effort was called off for the day.

Dozens of volunteers and law enforcement officers searched Wednesday morning in the area of Airport Boulevard, where Robert Ford was last seen.

The search was called off after a member of the Sanford Police Department was injured, according to a person familiar with the search effort.

Ford, a 24-year U.S. Navy veteran, was last seen Nov. 30 and suffers from PTSD, according to Sanford police.

Ford’s daughter, Catherine Ford, said she believes her father is simply lost. In recent weeks, Ford had shown signs of being disoriented, according to his daughter.

The search will start again at 10 a.m. Thursday at 510 Fern Drive. The family is seeking an influx of volunteers to help cover more ground.

Anyone with information about Ford’s whereabouts should call 911.

