Veteran’s Voice: U.S. Army Colonel John Burns

Flight school in 1983 started Colonel John Burns’ career in the military. Hear Burns tell his story of his time in Baghdad and how the IED that hit his convoy near the Green Zone forced him to compartmentalize his feelings, retract from society, and “use alcohol to… numb the pain” before finding the courage to seek treatment. Burns talks about the ugliness of war and how he coped through survivor guilt and loss.

Veteran’s Voice allows our community’s heroes to be candid about the daily challenges while serving the United States of America and after their service. If you are a veteran and would like to tell your story, contact us today.