Volusia pool builder accused of taking money without finishing jobs

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County deputies say they arrested a pool builder who took nearly $260,000 from customers without ever completing the jobs.

James Griffin, 41, was arrested Thursday on charges of obtaining property by fraud of more than $50,000 and grand theft of $100,000 or more.

Deputies said Griffin told nine of his Aquatic Daze Pools and Spas customers across Volusia County that he would build them in-ground pools at their home but instead, he accepted their money and left them with a hole in the ground.

The victims then had to pay another contractor to complete the work, according to a news release.

Authorities said they began investigating in March. Right around that time, News 6 aired a story featuring several people who said Griffin took checks from them then stopped answering their calls when it came time to complete the work.

Deputies are asking anyone who gave money to Griffin without him completing the job to call the Sheriff’s Office at 386-254-1788.