72ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

72ºF

Local News

Dispatchers receive reports of wires down in Orange County

Fire rescue wants drivers to slow down

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County
(Orange County Fire Rescue)

Orange County – The Orange County Fire Rescue is advising drivers to stay alert after dispatchers received reports of wires down.

The fire rescue wants drivers to slow down and stay alert for hazards in the road.

The National Weather Service said a half-inch of rain could hit the Orlando area on Tuesday.

Winds could reach 10 mph.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: