Dispatchers receive reports of wires down in Orange County
Fire rescue wants drivers to slow down
Orange County – The Orange County Fire Rescue is advising drivers to stay alert after dispatchers received reports of wires down.
The fire rescue wants drivers to slow down and stay alert for hazards in the road.
The National Weather Service said a half-inch of rain could hit the Orlando area on Tuesday.
Winds could reach 10 mph.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
