Peeping Tom accused of trapping teen girl inside bathroom stall at Walmart

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 33-year-old man was arrested Saturday in Orange County on suspicion of following an 18-year-old woman into a bathroom stall at Walmart and trapping her inside.

Jeremy Laberee was arrested on charges of false imprisonment and stalking.

According to an Orange County arrest affidavit, the teen, a high school student, was about to leave the bathroom stall at the store on South Avalon Park Boulevard when she noticed a man peeking into the restroom from the main door.

The teen said she made eye contact with the man, later identified, by authorities as Laberee, who then walked into the restroom, according to the affidavit.

Jeremy Laberee.

Deputies said the teen tried to lock the stall door and hide from the man, but she was emotionally shaken and couldn’t secure the lock so she moved to the back of the stall.

According to the affidavit, Laberee entered the stall and blocked the teen from leaving.

The teen said she screamed four times to bring attention to the situation, but Laberee wouldn’t leave, according to the affidavit. The teen then kicked him in the leg, and he ran out of the restroom, deputies said.

The teen then ran for help, and Laberee was arrested.