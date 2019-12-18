64ºF

Man shot, wounded near Orlando tourist district

Police investigate shooting near Carrier, Lakehurst drives

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: shooting, Orlando, Orange County, Crime

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot early Wednesday in Orlando, police said.

The shooting was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the area of Carrier and Lakehurst drives near the tourist district of Orlando.

Orlando police said the man was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Details about the shooting have not been released, including whether police are searching for a shooter.

