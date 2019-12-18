Man shot, wounded near Orlando tourist district
Police investigate shooting near Carrier, Lakehurst drives
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot early Wednesday in Orlando, police said.
The shooting was reported around 2:45 a.m. in the area of Carrier and Lakehurst drives near the tourist district of Orlando.
Orlando police said the man was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
Details about the shooting have not been released, including whether police are searching for a shooter.
