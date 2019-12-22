Fire crews save gifts from tree after house fire in Polk County

MULBERRY, Fla. – Polk County Fire Rescue limited the damage and preserved a family’s Christmas presents following a house fire in Mulberry on Saturday, according to authorities.

A 13-year-old girl evacuated the home safely from the first floor and then crews contained the fire to the second story of the home, according to fire officials.

Firefighters then retrieved the family’s gifts under the tree and put them outside unharmed, authorities said.

The fire is believed to have started on the second floor of the home, but the incident is still being investigated.