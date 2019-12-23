1 person dead after crash in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a crash in Osceola County.

Troopers said the crash happened around 7:10 a.m. in the area of U.S. 192 and Celebration Place.

Investigators said another person was transported to a local hospital after the two-vehicle crash.

The crash caused the westbound lanes to be closed.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.