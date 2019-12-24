Tavares church trailer stolen from YMCA parking lot

TAVARES, Fla. – Tavares police said they are investigating the theft of a church's storage trailer, which contained thousands of dollars worth of items inside, including two nativity scenes.

Eric Filkin, the pastor of Bridges Church, said padlocks were cut, and the trailer was stolen from the parking lot of the Golden Triangle YMCA sometime between December 11 and 12.

"You don’t think somebody would steal it," he said.

He said Bridges Church uses the fitness room at the YMCA, and they transform it each week into a place to worship.

Many of the items they use to do that -- $35,000 worth -- were stolen inside the trailer.

"All of our sound system equipment, microphones, TV screens, trusses for the TVs, curtains," he said.

He said there were no surveillance cameras in the area where the trailer was located, so he's relying on people seeing the pictures of the trailer in order to find it.

He said he has something to say to the people who took it.

"We forgive you, and if you have our stuff, bring it back. No questions asked, and we won't press charges," he said. "Merry Christmas."

Tavares police said they were looking for any leads in the case.

If you have information on the whereabouts of the trailer or any of the stolen items, call 352-742-6200.