Shooting prompts lockdown at Orange County hospital

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting in an Orange County neighborhood prompted a lockdown at a nearby hospital, according to officials.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday during an attempted robbery at a home on Whippoorwill Drive.

After the shooting, a pickup truck and an Acura sedan were seen fleeing the scene, according to witnesses.

A short time later, two victims showed up in the Acura to Advent Health East, where at least one of them was treated for a gunshot wound, deputies said. The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown.

The gunman, who has not been identified, is still at large, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The hospital was placed on lockdown due to the investigation taking place nearby, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.

