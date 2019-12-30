At least 2 shot at Orange County apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – At least two people were injured in an overnight shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to the River Reach Apartments on River Reach Drive around 1:05 a.m. Monday.

Before deputies arrived at the scene, at least two victims showed up to the Waterford Lakes Emergency Room with gunshot wounds, authorities said. Their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The gunman, who has not been identified, is still at large, deputies said.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.

