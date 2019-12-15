Argument leads to shots fired at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – An argument at an Orlando apartment complex led to shots being fired in the parking lot, according to police.

Officers with the Orlando Police Department said the shooting took place Sunday morning at the Maxwell Terrace Apartments in the 2800 block of West Arlington Street.

Witnesses told police that a guest of a tenant was involved in the argument with an unknown person before the gunfire erupted. It’s unclear how many shots were fired.

Police were not able to find any victims or identify the alleged shooter.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Crimeline at 407-423-8477.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.