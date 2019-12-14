1 dead after overnight shooting at Orlando game room

ORLANDO, Fla. – Authorities are investigating an overnight shooting at a game room that left one person dead, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officials said they found the shooting victim early Saturday at 3918 Columbia St.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died, police said.

Authorities have not identified any suspects in the shooting but said no arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.