Arrest made in deadly quinceañera shooting at Orange County nightclub

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the death of a man shot while celebrating a teenager’s birthday at an Orange County nightclub, according to deputies.

Pablo Jaimes Jr., 18, is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Miguel Gonzalez outside Club Fenix on Ocoee Apopka Road on Saturday night.

[PREVIOUS: 1 dead in shooting during Quinceañera at Orange County nightclub]

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Gonzalez was at a quinceañera, which is a celebration of a girl’s 15th birthday, being held at the nightclub when the birthday girl’s ex-boyfriend showed up with some friends and started acting unruly.

The group left but then returned around 11 p.m. and things got tense, according to Sgt. Joe Covelli.

Covelli said Jaimes was among one of the men in the group and he started arguing and got into a pushing match with the other guests.

Gonzalez tried to break up the altercation and that’s when Jaimes pulled out a gun and fired a round into the ground and then, at some point, another round at Gonzales, according to authorities.

“They didn’t know each other. Miguel was just there to be a peacekeeper. There was no animosity between the two that we know about so far through our investigation. (It was) a random act of violence that was not necessary,” Covelli said.

Gonzalez was taken to Advent Health Apopka and later to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert, according to deputies. He died during surgery, according to officials.

Witnesses who knew Jaimes identified him as the shooter, records show. Covelli said he was arrested when he showed up for class at Apopka High School, where he is a senior.

“He hadn’t been in school for a while and I can’t tell you the last time he was in school. We were not expecting him to be in school,” Covelli said.

Deputies said Wednesday that Jaimes is facing a second-degree murder charge.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.