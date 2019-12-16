Police identify man killed outside Orlando game room
Orlando police searching for his shooter
ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers with the Orlando Police Department have identified the man killed outside an Orlando game room Monday and are currently searching for his shooter.
Officers say Laruntray Jamil Lampkin was shot Saturday at Chills Game Room on West Columbia Street. Police found the 32-year-old in the parking lot around 2 a.m.
Lampkin was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Authorities have not released any details regarding a suspect. No arrests have been made.
