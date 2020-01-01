54ºF

Shooting reported at hookah lounge in Orlando tourist district

Orange County deputies investigate incident at Arabica Hookah Lounge on International Drive

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting was reported early Wednesday at a hookah lounge in Orange County, but few details have been released.

The shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. at Arabica Hookah Lounge on International Drive in the tourist district.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, but authorities have not said if there were any victims or if a gunman is on the loose.

