54ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

54ºF

Local News

2 shot inside Orange County nightclub, witnesses say

Deputies investigate shooting at The Spot on Edgewater Drive

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, crime, shooting, Edgewater Drive, Club Spot

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were shot early Wednesday inside an Orange County nightclub, witnesses told News 6 reporter Justin Campbell.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, which happened around 4:30 a.m. at The Spot on Edgewater Drive.

A witness said two men were shot near the entrance to the club.

“It was almost time to go home and we heard ‘bop, bop, bop’ and everyone started running. I thought (the shooting) was from the outside. I didn’t realize it was so close to us,” the witness said. “It hurt me to see those guys laying there like that. What’s hurting me even more is people kept trying to shake him and my friend said, ‘Don’t touch him.’”

Video shows one victim being taken from the scene by ambulance.

It’s not known what prompted the shooting or if anyone has been taken into custody.

Authorities have not released any details about the shooting.

Watch News 6 and check back to ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: