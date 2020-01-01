2 shot inside Orange County nightclub, witnesses say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were shot early Wednesday inside an Orange County nightclub, witnesses told News 6 reporter Justin Campbell.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, which happened around 4:30 a.m. at The Spot on Edgewater Drive.

A witness said two men were shot near the entrance to the club.

“It was almost time to go home and we heard ‘bop, bop, bop’ and everyone started running. I thought (the shooting) was from the outside. I didn’t realize it was so close to us,” the witness said. “It hurt me to see those guys laying there like that. What’s hurting me even more is people kept trying to shake him and my friend said, ‘Don’t touch him.’”

Video shows one victim being taken from the scene by ambulance.

It’s not known what prompted the shooting or if anyone has been taken into custody.

Authorities have not released any details about the shooting.

#breaking: LARGE CRIME SCENE. Witnesses tell me 2 people were shot at Club Spot on Edgewater. One person just taken on a stretcher @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/5HqOJLy9vK — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) January 1, 2020

