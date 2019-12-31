Robber tells victim ‘be quiet and get into the car’ outside Kissimmee thrift store, deputies say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Investigators are searching for a man they say attacked a woman outside a Kissimmee thrift store Monday and stole her wallet after attempting to force her into her car.

At 12:30 p.m., a woman parked at the Hope Thrift Store on West U.S. Highway 192 and was approached by a man, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. The woman told deputies she felt the man push up against her and he said, “Be quiet and get into the car.”

As she began to yell for help, the man bear-hugged her, deputies said. Eventually, she was able to break free and run away. While she was fleeing, the victim said the man stole her wallet from her car containing about $50 to $200. The victim’s empty wallet was later found discarded, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was last seen riding a bicycle away from the store parking lot on U.S. Highway 192.

The victim described her attacker as a dark-skinned man with dark brown eyes, dark short hair and unshaven. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded jacket with light gray sweatpants with a black stripe down the side of the legs.

The Sheriff’s Office released a photo Tuesday of the man taken as he was fleeing on a bicycle.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.