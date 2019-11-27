ORLANDO, Fla. – Halloween may only come around once a year, but one organization is making sure kids and families are able to go trick-or-treating every week.

Give Kids the World just received a massive donation, but not in the form of money. Instead, the non-profit out of Kissimmee was gifted 1,250 pounds of candy from the American Inn of Court.

“When these Central Florida-based attorneys heard Give Kids the World had such a large need, they decided to collect leftover Halloween candy,” a news release said.

You may be wondering, why so much candy?

Give Kids The World hosts Halloween every Monday of the year. This means that all visiting families have the opportunity to trick-or-treat during the year.

According to a news release, it takes Give Kids The World eight tons or 16,000 pounds of candy each year to offer trick-or-treating to visiting Make-A-Wish families.

Workers’ Compensation Judges and lawyers from Central Florida rallied together and collected candy to make sure every child in need gets to experience the joy of trick-or-treating.

“We never know what our families’ lives look like before or after their vacation with us, so it’s our job to make sure they can make as many memories together as possible during their wish week,” Jessica Mueller, Give Kids the World spokesperson said. “We want to make sure that every wish child and sibling has the chance to trick-or-treat whether or not their treatments allow them to on Oct. 31.”

In addition to candy donations each year, Inn of Court members also volunteer their time at Give Kids the World.

If you want to volunteer or you have some extra Halloween candy, you can donate by clicking or tapping here.