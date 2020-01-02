Police don’t know what happened to 19-year-old man found injured, unconscious at Palm Bay compound

PALM BAY, Fla. – A 19-year-old Melbourne man was found unconscious Tuesday suffering from significant injuries in Palm Bay and authorities say they don’t know how he got there or how he sustained his injuries.

Palm Bay police said Brennan Navarre was found around 8 a.m. in the area of Wingham Drive.

Workers driving a mosquito spray truck in the area were making their rounds in southwest Palm Bay when they discovered the 19-year-old, Lt. Mike Smith, Palm Bay Police Department spokesman, told News 6 partner Florida Today. Navarre was taken to a local hospital by life flight with significant injuries, police said.

Due to his medical condition, Navarre has not been able to speak with detectives about what happened to him, police said.

“At this point, it is unknown what happened to cause his injuries, who may have been involved, or where this incident occurred," Palm Bay police said in a news release Thursday.

Working with limited information, detectives are asking anyone who saw Navarre on Dec. 30 or Dec. 31 or anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact the department at 321-952-3456 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

The area where Navarre was found is known as a “Compound” and is an abandoned housing development in southwest Palm Bay, near the intersection of J.A. Bombardier Boulevard and Kentucky Drive, typically used for off-road vehicles and other activities. An ATV rider was seriously injured there this year, while past years have seen fatal motorcycle and helicopter crashes there, reports Florida Today.