FHP: Golf cart driver rushed to hospital after crash, troopers say he ran a stop sign

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said a 70-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a golf cart crash in The Villages around 8:38 a.m. on Tuesday.

Troopers said the crash happened in the area of Winifred Way and Sherwood Street.

This is about a mile south of County Road 466 and just east of Buena Vista Boulevard.

Investigators said Jack Cooper Snyder was driving a golf cart southbound on Sherwood Street approaching Winifred Way.

FHP said an 81-year-old man was driving his Toyota RAV4 on Winifred Way approaching Sherwood Street.

Troopers said Snyder failed to stop at a posted stop sign and entered the path of the Toyota.

Investigators said the front of the golf cart hit the right side of the Toyota.

The crash caused the golf cart to overturn, according to investigators.

Snyder was rushed to the Ocala Regional Medical Center.