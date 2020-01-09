Orlando bar employees held attempted rapist until authorities arrived, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Employees of a downtown Orlando bar chased down a man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman in the bathroom, according to Orlando police.

The victim told police she walked into the women’s restroom at Avenue Gastro Bar on Orange Avenue around 10 p.m. on Wednesday and saw Alexander Stokes, 21, standing in the bathroom. She asked him if he knew he was in the wrong bathroom and Stokes replied saying he was “so sorry” but then took his genitals out of his pants and asked the victim if she wanted to “(expletive) me?” according to the arrest report.

The victim told police she said “no" and attempted to leave the room but Stokes grabbed her from behind in a bear hug and put his hand over her mouth as he tried to pull her into one of the stalls. The victim said she was able to break free and hit Stokes multiple times as she attempted to flee. Stokes stopped the woman and pushed the door shut again but the victim hit him until she could run out of the bathroom, according to the report.

Employees at the bar told police they heard the victim run from the bathroom and yell, “he tried to rape me” pointing at the restroom as Stokes walked out. An employee jumped over the bar top to stop Stokes from leaving the bar but the suspect pushed him away and said, “You’ll never be able to prove anything.”

The employee said he chased Stokes onto South Orange Avenue and East Central Boulevard, where the suspect fell and the employee was able to detain him until Orlando police arrived.

Police described Stokes as “extremely intoxicated.”

Stokes is charged with battery, attempted sexual battery and false imprisonment.