Orlando International Airport releases photos of construction progress of South Terminal Complex

ORLANDO,Fla. – The Orlando International Airport released photos of the construction progress of the South Terminal Complex.

The project costs $4.2 billion and the first phase will be completed in 2021.

OIA officials said there will be 19 more gates after the completion of phase one.

The gates will be able to accommodate 27 aircrafts.

The new terminal will offer an indoor green space, an outdoor green space, shops, restaurants, and lounge facilities.

The Orlando International airport is the 10th busiest in the country, according to OIA officials.

The airport gets 40 million travelers a year.

Once the project is completed, officials said they expect the complex will bring in another 11 million.