Central Florida non-profit collecting donations for Puerto Rico

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Central Florida non-profit is asking the community to donate tents and supplies for the people of Puerto Rico after hurricanes shook the island this week.

Marucci Guzman is the executive director of Latino Leadership. She said the images coming from Puerto Rico are devastating.

“I think for the people they’re just at wit’s end and they’re at the point they just don’t know what to do,” Guzman said.

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake shook the island Saturday morning. It marked the strongest shake yet since Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

Seismologists said the territory could experience more earthquakes and aftershocks for at least another week.

The recent earthquakes are crumbling buildings and turning them into piles of rubble. They're also causing power outages. Many people are choosing to sleep outside because they are fearful of aftershocks.

"We just kinda keep saying the same thing. How much can the people of Puerto Rico take?" Guzman said.

Guzman said the non-profit has been helping Puerto Ricans since Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017 and they're continuing to get results.

The non-profit is collecting donations to send to Puerto Rico, including tents, cots, bug repellent, and other medical supplies.

"We hope that what we're sending to Puerto Rico will be a little bit of relief for the families that are there as we all continue to look at how we can help support the island in the long term," Guzman said.

Latino Leadership is partnering with a non-profit on the island and working with local mayors to help distribute the donations to families in need.

Guzman said they are sending over the supplies next week. She adds they will continue to collect donations for as long as they can, saying this is a small way Central Florida can have a big impact.

"We're changing their quality of life for a little bit in a really tough time," she said.

Click here for a list of donation drop off locations.