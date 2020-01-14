Maitland comic store to hold Baby Yoda painting classes

MAITLAND, Fla. – The child from Disney Plus' Mandalorian might be the most popular television show character at the moment.

Baby Yoda has also been used in countless memes on social media.

Create you will. Join local artist Barbara for The Child painting class on the 18th at 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. the class is... Posted by BAMF Comics & Coffee on Saturday, January 4, 2020

A comic book store in Maitland will have Baby Yoda painting classes in January.

Bamf! Comics and Coffee on Horatio Avenue will have a class on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m. and another one on Jan. 25 at 5 p.m.

The store said it is $10 to join a class.

The ten bucks include a canvas, supplies, and instruction, according to the store.

Anyone who wants a guaranteed seat can call 321-316-4296.