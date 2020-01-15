Marion County deputy shoots man at gas station in The Villages, officials say

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A Marion County sheriff’s deputy shot a man late Tuesday at a gas station in The Villages, according to authorities.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at the Circle K on SE Highway 42 near U.S. Highway 27.

The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition has not been released.

“All deputies involved are uninjured,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

No other details, including what led to the shooting and the names of those involved, have been released.