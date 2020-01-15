79ºF

Officer involved in shooting in Cocoa, authorities say

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

COCOA – An officer was involved in a shooting at Prospect Park Wednesday evening, according to a social media post from the Cocoa Police Department.

Police have not released any other details of the shooting on Prospect Avenue at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

