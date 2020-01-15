Ready to set sail? Get inside look at Port Canaveral’s newest cruise terminal

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – It’s being called the largest single project in Port Canaveral’s history and News 6 got a look inside the construction of the brand new $163 million cruise ship terminal known as CT3.

The two-story, 188,000-square-foot facility is set to become the sixth full-service terminal at the Port and will serve as home to several ships, including Carnival’s newest and largest ship, Mardi Gras.

“We can take any ship that’s being built today. We’ll be able to handle (them) at Port Canaveral,” Port CEO Capt. John Murray said. “We’re the first cruise port in North America that will be geared up (to) handle a cruise ship powered by liquid gas.”

The first floor of the building will be used for debarking passengers, while the second floor will utilize new technology to streamline the check-in process for passengers.

The new terminal will help add even more visitors contributing to the more-than-$3-billion economic impact the Port brings to Central Florida.

There is still quite a bit of work left to be done but Port leaders are confident this new terminal will be ready to open in May, with a formal grand opening ceremony set to take place in July.

