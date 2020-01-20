47ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

47ºF

Local News

Brrr! Cold weather closes Orlando water parks

Universal Orlando, SeaWorld close attractions

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: water parks, universal orlando, walt disney world, Walt Disney World, theme parks, weather
Here's a first look inside Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay, a 30-acre water park. Credit: Willie J. Allen Jr./Universal Orlando
Here's a first look inside Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay, a 30-acre water park. Credit: Willie J. Allen Jr./Universal Orlando (Willie J. Allen Jr./Universal Orlando via CNN)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The return of cold temperatures is once again having an impact on Central Florida’s water parks.

Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay and SeaWorld Orlando’s Aquatica announced this week that the attractions will be shut down through Wednesday because of the chilly temperatures.

Walt Disney World’s two water parks, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, are currently closed for maintenance.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: