Brrr! Cold weather closes Orlando water parks
Universal Orlando, SeaWorld close attractions
ORLANDO, Fla. – The return of cold temperatures is once again having an impact on Central Florida’s water parks.
Universal Orlando’s Volcano Bay and SeaWorld Orlando’s Aquatica announced this week that the attractions will be shut down through Wednesday because of the chilly temperatures.
Walt Disney World’s two water parks, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, are currently closed for maintenance.
