Next launch: SpaceX to send more Starlink satellites into space

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is scheduled to launch the next batch of its internet-beaming Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday, two days after the historic test of its astronaut capsule emergency abort system.

The launch is scheduled for 11:59 a.m. Tuesday at Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. SpaceX will also attempt to land its rocket boosters.

The launch will be the fourth full mission for the Starlink constellation, bringing its total size to 240 spacecraft in orbit.

SpaceX says the satellites will provide low-cost internet service to people around the world.

[RELATED: 5 things to know about SpaceX’s plan to create space-based internet]

The launch will be streamed live on ClickOrlando.com.