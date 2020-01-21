2 arrested after man found shot with arrow, bullet at Daytona Beach motel dies, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 34-year-old man died Sunday after authorities say he was shot with a gun and an arrow from a crossbow at a Daytona Beach motel. Two men, including a longtime friend of the victim, have been charged with murder, according to Daytona Beach police.

Police said a manager at the Happy Holiday Motel on North Atlantic Avenue called for assistance after 11 p.m. Saturday.

The manager told police he heard a knocking at his door and when he opened it he found the victim, Jeffrey Schusky, 34, bleeding on the ground.

Police and paramedics arrived and attempted life-saving efforts on Schusky but he later died as a result of his injuries. Police said he was shot with a gun and hit with an arrow from a crossbow.

Jeffrey Schusky was found dead in a Daytona Beach motel on Saturday. (News 6)

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the victim’s death was caused by a single gunshot wound to the stomach. An arrow was found in his pelvis, according to the report.

According to the arrest report, police found a crossbow and an arrow outside the window of the Happy Holiday Motel room where Schusky was staying.

Detectives arrested Tarek Mneimne, 32, of Ocoee on Sunday and Taylor Holcomb Barbor, 27, of Ormond Beach on Monday. Both men are charged with first-degree murder.

According to the report, Mneimne was a friend of the victim’s and drove Barbor from the shooting scene knowing Schusky was injured but didn’t call for medical help.

Detectives said Mneime had known the victim for years. Schusky’s mother told News 6 the suspect even spent Thanksgiving at their home.

Authorities said they believe Schusky was killed during a drug-related robbery.