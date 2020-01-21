Arrest made in fatal shooting at Apopka home, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Weeks after a man was fatally shot at an Apopka home, an arrest has been made in connection with his death, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Clarence Gullens, 35, is accused of killing 42-year-old Maurice Bridges on Jan. 4 at a home on West Ella J Gilmore Street.

Authorities announced the first-degree murder arrest Tuesday on Twitter.

So far, deputies haven’t released details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting or how they were able to identify Gullens as a suspect.

Bridges was killed just days after a fatal shooting at the same home, records show. Deputies described the shootings as “targeted acts of violence."