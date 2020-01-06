Victims ID’d in separate fatal shootings at same Apopka home

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies on Monday identified two men who were killed in separate shootings that happened days apart at the same Apopka home, adding that they believe the incidents were not random.

The first shooting that occurred at 520 W. Ella J. Gilmore St. happened at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, killing 40-year-old Altonio Dunston, according to a news release. Then around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, Maurice Bridges, 42, was shot at the same residence and died after being taken to an area hospital.

Those shootings marked the second and third in the area after 19-year-old Ahmad Alonzo Davis was found fatally shot Tuesday on Old Apopka Road, which is less than two miles from Ella J. Gilmore Street. Markese Mosely McNeil has been arrested in connection with the case after he helped dump Davis’ body on the West Orange Trail, according to the affidavit.

Deputies said Monday that they believe the three shootings were “targeted acts of violence.” They have increased patrols in the area and have a law enforcement saturation plan in place.

“Our top priority is the safety of our residents, and we would implore members of the community who know anything at all about the violent crimes to come forward, or to anonymously call Crimeline with any tips,” deputies said in a news release.

The number for Crimeline is 800-423-TIPS.