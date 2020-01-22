Commissioner pushing to get Trader Joe’s in Apopka

APOPKA, Fla. – An Orange County Commissioner is pushing to get Trader Joe’s in Apopka.

District 2 Commissioner Christine Moore made the announcement after news came down 10 Lucky’s Market locations were closing in Florida.

Commissioner Moore said a Lucky’s location was planned for Wekiva Springs Road and State Road 436.

“I, like many of you, was left wondering what would happen next, since it is clear to me that there is a great need for a supermarket in that location,” Commissioner Moore made in a statement online.

The commissioner said she saw a post from a resident trying to bring a Trader Joe’s to Apopka.

The store has a link for a location request, you can fill out the request form here.

Commissioner Moore is asking people in the area to fill out the request forms to bring another market to the area.

Trader Joe’s has locations in Winter Park and Orlando.