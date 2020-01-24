Man shot and killed in Orlando, police searching for suspects

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and killed on the 2000 block of Americana Boulevard in Orlando around 9:42 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

This is just east of John Young Parkway.

Police said when first responders got to the scene the victim was rushed to the Orlando Regional Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to police.

Investigators said they are still searching for suspects.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.