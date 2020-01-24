Ponce Inlet Town Council approves renaming of dog park after Ponce

PONCE INLET, Fla. – A dog park in Ponce Inlet will be renamed after a Labrador retriever puppy who was found beaten to death in 2017.

Town Council approved the name of Ponce’s Happy Tails Dog Park.

The park was originally called Happy Tails Dog Park.

The park is located in the area of Oceanview Avenue and Peninsula Drive.

Travis Archer killed Ponce after the dog bit his hand. Archer was sentenced to a year in jail and three years of probation.

Two years ago, then Gov. Rick Scott signed Ponce’s Law. Ponce’s Law is legislation that prohibits offenders from owning pets.

The law also increased the severity ranking of animal abuse-related crime.