Orange County mayor brings transportation sales-tax proposal to Orlando city council meeting

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings made a presentation on Monday morning in front of Orlando city council members on his transportation 1 cent sales tax proposal.

During the workshop, Demings talked about the traffic troubles happening around the county. He explained nearly 1,000 residents move to Central Florida each week causing challenges on the road for commuters.

His idea is to improve the transportation system all around by adding a one-cent sales tax to fund transportation projects.

"It would include a mass transit system better connectivity with our Lynx buses public transport systems and better technology within our infrastructure that will allow us to improve our pedestrian safety here in the area and our street lighting," Demings said.

The issue could make it onto the November ballot in Orange County.

According to the county, $596 million dollars would come from the Department of Revenues Office of Tax Research. At least 51% of the funds would be paid for by tourists and visitors.

“I want every voter to see themselves benefiting someway from the proceeds of the sales tax and if we are not good at convincing them that they will benefit personally, then they won’t vote for it,” Demings said.

Demings has more town halls and forums planned in the coming months to allow residents and city leaders around the county to ask questions and provide feedback.

Orange County has received more than 4,000 responses from residents about the initiative through a survey online.

Demings is set to present his transportation tax plan to Maitland City Council at 7 p.m. Monday.