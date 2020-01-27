SpaceX launch day: What you need to know

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is hoping to send another 60 Starlink satellites to space.

The company on Monday is scheduled to launch its fourth batch of Starlink communication satellites, the first of which was launched back in May, bringing SpaceX closer to reaching its goal of providing global internet coverage from space, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Currently scheduled to liftoff no earlier than 9:44 a.m. from Launch Complex 40.

Here’s what to know about the launch:

• Densely packed together in the payload fairing are 60 Starlink communications satellites.

• Upon success of this mission, SpaceX will have launched a total of 240 Starlink satellites.

• Teams are looking at a 10-minute launch window: 9:44 a.m. to 9:54 a.m.

• Weather forecast is 50% "go."

• In the event of a delay or scrub, weather drops to 80% “go” for a Tuesday launch.

• The Falcon 9 rocket's first-stage booster previously launched off Launch Complex 39A and from SpaceX's West Coast launch pad, according to the aerospace company.

• SpaceX’s goal is to have almost 12,000 satellites operating in low-Earth orbit, with plans to launch an additional 30,000 satellites in the future.

• Part of the goal of creating the Starlink broadband constellation is to help fund Musk’s dream of colonizing Mars.