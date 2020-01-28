65ºF

Local News

Suspect in Ocala stabbing is a 9-year-old, 5-year-old rushed to hospital

9-year-old is in police custody

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Marion County, Crime
OCALA, Fla. – The suspect in a stabbing at the Berkeley Pointe Apartments in Ocala is a 9-year-old, according to the Ocala Police Department.

This is just east of Silver Springs Boulevard and just west of 25th Avenue.

A 5-year-old victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital, according to police.

Investigators said the suspect is in custody.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

