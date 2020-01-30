Man killed in industrial accident in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed in an industrial accident in Orange County on Thursday, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue.

The accident happened around 6 p.m. on the 300 block of Sunport Lane.

This just south of West Sand Lake Road and just west of South Orange Avenue.

Fire rescue said equipment fell on top of the victim.

He was rushed to a local hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.