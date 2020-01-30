Orlando police search for missing 12-year-old girl

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police said Kyla Masters was last seen Wednesday night on Ivey Lane after running away from home.

Kyla was described as a black girl, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweater and green shirt with the letters “MTV” on it.

Anyone with information about Kyla is asked to call authorities.