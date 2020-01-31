Man charged in double fatal crash in Cocoa Beach

COCOA BEACH, Fla. – A 32-year-old West Melbourne man was charged in a double fatal crash from November of 2019 in Cocoa Beach.

Timothy James Bahus is facing two counts of vehicular homicide, according to Cocoa Beach police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Bahama Boulevard and North Atlantic Avenue on Nov. 24, according to police.

“When officers arrived they determined a truck traveling southbound on North Atlantic Ave., crashed into a vehicle traveling northbound as it was making a left turn onto a residential street,” Cocoa Beach officials said.

Police said Apollo Corapi, 80, of Cocoa Beach was driving a 2014 pickup when it collided with a 2019 Ford driven by Bahus.

Investigators said Corapi and his passenger 78-year-old Marta Ney died from injuries sustained in the crash.

“This was a very complex investigation that presented many challenges for our investigators,” said Chief Scott Rosenfeld, “I commend our team for their commitment to bring some closure to the victims’ families.”

Police said Bahus was transported to the Brevard County jail and is being held on a $70,000 bond.