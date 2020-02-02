Orlando man wanted by deputies after kidnapping ex-girlfriend

DELTONA, Fla. – According to Volusia County deputies, an Orlando man is wanted on kidnapping, false imprisonment and battery charges after he took his ex-girlfriend from her home against her will overnight.

Joshua A. Miranda Rivera, 33, is at large and wanted by authorities, according to a news release.

Orlando man wanted on kidnapping, other charges in overnight Deltona incident: https://t.co/mUTQ865WE1 pic.twitter.com/XfHZol78uV — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) February 2, 2020

According to officials, deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after a 30-year-old Deltona woman reported that Rivera came to her house on Covington Drive and choked her. She told authorities that he then armed himself with an AK-47 and forced her to leave with him.

“Rivera told her they were going for a ride and forced her to drive. She tried to turn around and drive back home, and at one point she got out of the vehicle and tried to walk home. However, Rivera chased her, forced her back into the driver’s seat and then sat on top of her while driving toward Seminole County on State Road 415,” the victim told deputies.

The victim told officials she managed to escape out of the vehicle again, in the area of S.R. 415 and S.R. 46. She hid in some bushes before running to a nearby home for help.

Officials said Rivera then took her car and phone and drove away.

Deputies from both Volusia and Seminole counties responded to the incident.

“The victim was not injured. She told detectives Rivera was angry over text messages on her phone. The victim had recently broken up with Rivera after dating for about 9 months. She said Rivera told her he would shoot her and the person she had been texting,” investigators said.

Authorities are encouraging Rivera to contact law enforcement and turn himself in. If anyone has information about his whereabouts they are asked to call 911.