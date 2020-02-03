Boy flown to hospital after getting hit by SUV in Cocoa, police say

COCOA, Fla. – A 10-year-old boy was flown to a hospital after getting hit by an SUV around 4 p.m. Monday in the area of the 400 block of South Varr Avenue, according to the Cocoa Police Department.

This is just west of State Road 519 and just south of West King Street.

Police said witnesses told officers the child was on his bike and ended up riding into oncoming traffic and was hit by an SUV.

Investigators said the driver of the SUV was cooperative.

Officers said the child was alert when investigators arrived to the scene.

The child suffered a leg injury and was flown to a hospital in Orlando, according to police.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.