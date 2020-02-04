’Nothing breaks our hearts more’: Ocoee educational farm says visitors caught trying to steal animals

OCOEE, Fla. – Lake Meadow Naturals farm is warning visitors to not take their animals after witnessing two incidents of attempted theft, according to a post by the farm.

“Over the weekend our beloved Collie, Solomon was caught being lured into the car of a person visiting our Farm,” a post on its Facebook page read. “Nothing breaks our hearts more than when we have incidents like the following take place."

According to the post, they often have an array of cats and dogs that welcome people visiting the Ocoee farm. Animals walking freely is a natural occurrence.

“Never in our wildest dreams would we have imagined someone coming to our farm with the intention of just stealing our farm family member from us,” the post reads.

The farm said they also had to stop a woman in her car from taking a chicken off farm property on the same weekend.

“We have opened our farm to inspire, educate, and nourish our Central Florida friends, neighbors and beyond. Acts like this not only break our hearts but make us wonder what compels someone do to something like this," the post reads.

Lake Meadow Naturals said they will no longer tolerate visitors who abuse the farm’s kindness. Workers will report incidents like these to police with intentions to have culprits arrested.

“As you might imagine, our entire Lake Meadows’ family is heartbroken over this weekend’s happenings.”