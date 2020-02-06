Former Judge Belvin Perry is running for Orange-Osceola state attorney seat

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The judge who presided over the Casey Anthony murder trial is running for the Orange-Osceola state attorney, according to filings with the state of Florida.

According to the Florida Division of Elections, Belvin Perry Jr. filed to run for the Ninth Judicial State Attorney on Thursday. This comes after the current state attorney for the district, Aramis Ayala, said she would not run for re-election this year.

In 1989, Perry became the first African-American to be elected to the circuit bench of the Ninth Circuit without first being appointed. He served as a judge for 25 years in Osceola County and nine terms as chief judge of the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

Perry presided over Anthony’s trial in 2011. She was acquitted on murder charges in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony.

Perry is adding his name to the growing number of candidates seeking the top prosecutor position in Central Florida.

Deborah Barra, a current assistant state attorney in Orange-Osceola, criminal defense attorney Kevin Morenski, and Ryan Williams, a longtime assistant state attorney in Florida’s 9th and 5th Judicial Circuits, have all announced they are running.